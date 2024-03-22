We Want To Rule Africa, Says Hockey Coach

Ahead of their crucial final against hosts, Ghana, at the 13th African Games, the head coach of Nigeria’s women’s hockey team, Peter Okwudili, has said the target for the team is to rule Africa and win the gold medal in the event. Nigeria will be up against Ghana in the final of the hockey event today in Accra and the coach said they are already putting everything in place to be victorious.

According to the coach, they are building a relatively new team and they want to show that getting to the final of the African Championships in South Africa last year was not a fluke. Despite starting the African Games with a loss against the hosts, Okwudili said they would be approaching the final differently as the target is to win the gold.

“When you fight and run away, you live to fight another day,” he said. “We have a bigger fight ahead on Friday (today). Now we know what we need to check, we know the correction to be made, we just have to do the needful, we want the gold and that’s what we are going for.

“Thanks to the board, we have been supported massively by the board and we are building a new team. The old legs have gone and we now have new and young players. “It is a process. We don’t just want to get to the final, we want to rule Africa, it’s a process we hope to achieve, first and foremost dominate Africa and after that the rest of the world.”