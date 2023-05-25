New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
We Want To Catch Up With Rest Of Nigeria – New Northern Govs’ Leader

The new Northern State Governor’s Forum (NSGF) Chairman Inuwa Yahaya has pledged to champion and defend the interest of the region. The Gombe State Governor was unanimously elected by the 19 northern governors during their meeting in Abuja on Tuesday. He replaced Simon Lalong, whose tenure as Plateau State Governor ends on Monday.

The new chairman promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues across party divides. He said: “We will work hard to ensure that we catch up with the rest of the country, possibly with the developed parts of the world so that our people will feel the impact of good governance we all pursue.” He assured his colleagues that in line with the objectives of the Forum, he would strive to sustain the strides left behind by his predecessors. He said the focus on economic development would be the driving force of the Forum while his chairmanship lasts.

He observed that the region is challenged by insurgency in the North East, ethnic and religious crises in North Central as well as farmers/herders clashes and the subsequent effects of banditry and cattle rustling, among others. He expressed delight with the commencement of drilling activities in the Lake Chad Basin which has brought to three drilling sites in the North including Kolmani in Gombe and Bauchi and the one in Nasarawa State. He assured that the Forum will see to the actualization of the exploration.

