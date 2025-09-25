We Want Petroleum Products At Reasonable Prices, Dappman Tells Dangote

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has said it has no rift with Dangote Refinery, only that it wants the refinery to sell products at affordable rates and make its fuel supply more accessible to marketers. It also called for a transparent arrangement that guarantees regular distribution of petroleum products.

According to it, there should be closer collaboration between the refinery and stakeholders/marketers so as to ensure steady supply and prevention of fuel queues across the country.

DAPPMAN spokesperson, Ikem Ohia, spoke on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief’ yesterday. He stated that closer collaboration with the refinery and industry stakeholders would ensure steady supply and end fuel queues across the country.

He stated that the refinery is the dominant supplier of petroleum products in the country but insisted that access and pricing remain the major concerns. He said: “Our key interest is to have petroleum products offered at reasonable prices consistently, in a way that there’s no stockout and Nigerians no longer queue for fuel.”

“The question is: at what price does he offer us the product, and do we actually have access to purchasing these products from him?” Ohia pleaded with Dangote to take advantage of the depots of members of the association, noting that they had for over two decades, had a strong distribution network with depots in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar.

He also denied the allegation that DAPPMAN demanded for subsidies, stating that global practice showed that refineries usually rely on bulk supply to off-takers alongside retail sales but stressed that, although DAPPMAN approached Dangote for bulk supply before production commenced, no firm understanding was reached. He further said: “What we are asking Dangote to do is to use these depots that are already in existence for us to meet the demands of Nigerians.

“We are businessmen; he is a businessman. We’re not asking for subsidies. We went into negotiations and are still negotiating to see how he can bridge the gap. “Ideally, refineries emphasise bulk evacuation through off-takers who can lift massive quantities and allow continuous production.

Relying only on retail gantry sales cannot meet national demand. “Instead, he prefers to work with a few selected partners, which include one or two of our members. We believe an open system, not a controlled one, will help the country.”