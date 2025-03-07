New Telegraph

March 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. We Want Peace,…

We Want Peace, But Not At The Cost Of Giving Up Ukraine, Zelensky Tells EU

President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked European leaders as they hold a summit in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine.

“During all this period, and last week, you stayed with us,” he said.

“These are not just words, we feel it”.

Meanwhile, Russia repeats its opposition to European troops in Ukraine after any peace deal – saying it would be “direct war”.

UK officials have said around 20 countries are interested in joining the “coalition of the willing” to help Ukraine, though not necessarily with troops.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

5th Anniversary: Jubilation As Diri Inaugurates Series Of Road Networks
Read Next

Pope Francis Sends Audio Message To Supporters
Share
Copy Link
×