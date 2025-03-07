We Want Peace, But Not At The Cost Of Giving Up Ukraine, Zelensky Tells EU

Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked European leaders as they hold a summit in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine.

“During all this period, and last week, you stayed with us,” he said.

“These are not just words, we feel it”.

Meanwhile, Russia repeats its opposition to European troops in Ukraine after any peace deal – saying it would be “direct war”.

UK officials have said around 20 countries are interested in joining the “coalition of the willing” to help Ukraine, though not necessarily with troops.

