We Want Basketball Played All Over Nigeria –Webber

The MD/CEO of Webber Engineering Nigeria, Opeyemi Babalola, better known as Webber, has said there is need to make the game of basketball available to every youths within Nigeria by creating awareness for it.

Speaking after his one day 3×3 tournament that took place at the 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, Webber as he is fondly called, said: “The one-day event we had was to create huge fun and awareness for the young people and lovers of basketball around the Islands and Lekki axis.

We just wanted to fill in the space with a spectacular event. But this is just a part of what the goal is. “The full plan is to make basketball courts available in any form at any neighbourhood in Lagos for a start. We can create the 3×3 court or full court depending on the space available and how you want it served.

“We started our production with just the upright but now we manufacture everything you need to host a standard basketball competition.” The 1004 Estate in Victoria Is- land, Lagos was kept bubbling from midday into the night in the Lagos 3×3 Slam Jam 2023 held on December 10.