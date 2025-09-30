We Underestimated Gravity Of PENGASSAN Strike –FG

The Federal Government yesterday said the strike embarked upon by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) was of significant national concern.

Speaking at a conciliatory meeting with the leadership of PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery to resolve the crisis which resulted into the industrial action, the government stated that it had underestimated the gravity of the strike Present at the meeting were the Chief Conciliator, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and senior representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Also present was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Engineering Matters, as well as top officials from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

According to Dingyadi, the government had initially underestimated the scale and potential impact of the strike until reports emerged that the action had led to disruptions beyond Dangote Refinery, affecting critical oil and gas facilities, including operations of the NNPC. He said: “What is happening today is very dear to this country, very dear to our economy, and very dear to the security of our nation.

“We didn’t know the magnitude of this strike. Initially, we thought it was just about Dangote Refinery, but we have now been informed that it has extended to affect NNPC and other subsidiaries in the oil and gas industry.”

While commending PENGASSAN for its long-standing history as a peaceful and constructive union that has demonstrated commitment to the growth and stability of Nigeria, he reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government was determined to ensure that the dispute does not spiral into a crisis that would negatively affect ordinary citizens.

He appealed to both parties to approach the negotiations with an open mind, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring industrial harmony in the vital oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, the strike paralysed official activities in many the offices of the NNPC Ltd; NUPRC; and NMDPRA across Nigeria. It also affected operations at major oil and gas institutions, companies and facilities in many areas in Nigeria.

PENGASSAN had after the emergency meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) in a statement issued on Saturday directed all its members in field locations to withdraw services starting on Sunday.

It also directed all PENGASSAN members working across all offices, companies, institutions, and agencies to withdraw all services from 00.01am yesterday.

It further ordered that all processes that involve gas and crude supply to Dangote Refinery should be let off effectively immediately, adding that all international oil companies (IOC) branches must ramp down gas production and supply to the refinery. The measures were in retaliation to its allegation that Dangote Refinery unilaterally sacked over 800 members of the company for joining PENGASSAN.

Investigations by New Telegraph yesterday revealed that in Abuja, the strike disrupted official activities at the NNPC Ltd, NUPRC) and NMDPRA. Union members singing solidarity songs barricaded and shut the gates of NNPC Ltd, NMDPRA and NUPRC causing some workers who had come for work to be stranded outside. The security personnel at the gates said the gates were shut by labour union members and urged them not to reopen them.

The union members had also picketed many other offices of NNPC Ltd, NUPRC, NMDPRA and other oil companies with affiliation to PENGASSAN. PENGASSAN Chairman at NMDPRA, Tony Iziogba, said the strike was effective. In Lagos, many oil companies and facilities with affiliation to PENGASSAN complied with the strike, leading to disruption of official functions and businesses at the affected companies.

And in another development, the National Industrial Court in Abuja has restrained the PENGASSAN from embarking on its industrial action against Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

Presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Danjuma Sublim in a ruling on an ex-parte application by Dangote Refinery yesterday, specifically restrained the defendants which included Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, (NNPCL), Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum, and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission from cutting crude and gas supply to Dangote Refinery.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, George Ibrahim from Ogwu James Onoja law firm in Abuja argued the application and secured the order against the defendants. In his brief ruling on ex-parte application, Justice Subilim held that the balance of convenience is in favour of the Applicants as the continuation of the strike would irreparably damage its business and cripple the provision of essential services to the Nigerian public.

The Judge held that it was in the interest of justice for the Court to restrain the Respondents to preserve the industrial peace and further aid the continuous provision of essential services to the Nigerian public pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Subilim while granting the restraining order, directed that same be served on the defendants immediately along with motion on notice. The judge held that the restraining order shall last for seven days only. He subsequently fixed October 13 for hearing of the motion on notice.