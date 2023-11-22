We Treated 590m Cases Of NTDs In Nigeria – Sightsavers

…Celebrates 70 years of Humanitarian Services

An International Humanitarian agency, Sightsavers, said it has treated about 590 million cases of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) within its 70 years of working in Nigeria.

It also disclosed that working with the government at different levels, in collaboration with other partners, it has screened 1.3 million children for visual impairment in the Northwest part of the country.

A statement Sightsavers’ Communication Officer, Joy Tabor signed to mark the 70th anniversary, also disclosed that the agency has collaborated to support over 1,249 cataract surgeries for children in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kaduna states.

The Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku said that over seven decades of humanitarian services in the country, ” so many lives have been transformed by the work to improve eye health, eliminate diseases and boost disability rights.

“So much has already been achieved in all areas, thanks to all the work that has been put in by our partners and staff. But today is also about looking forward and galvanising momentum for what still needs to be done.

“ We are committed to a future where people are no longer at risk from neglected tropical diseases, everyone has access to quality eye care, and people with disabilities can thrive in an inclusive society.”

According to Sightsavers, other achievements include, ” the establishment of the Nigeria Farmcraft Centre for the Blind in 1957 to provide training in crop cultivation, fishing, herding, and rural crafts a pioneering programme set up in the 1960s with local teachers to help educate blind children – a forerunner of inclusive education work seen today.

” Others are groundbreaking work to tackle river blindness in the 1970s and 80s, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), and launch of the Nigerian Eye Health Programme in 2017 which supports eye health services to provide surgeries, screenings, and training, among others”

The Regional Director of West Africa for Sightsavers, Fatoumata Diouf, who spoke through Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, said the agency demonstrated commitment to ensuring better health for Africans.