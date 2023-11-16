We Suspended Strike To Facilitate Further Discussions – Labour

…says crucial demands have been met

After two days of crippling activities in almost every part of the country, organised labour has suspended its nationwide indefinite strike to “facilitate further discussions” with the Federal Government, to meet the remaining part of its demands, haven met the crucial ones.

Workers need to be directed to demobilise, cease further actions to escalate the strike and resume back to work.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), had declared the strike over the failure of the government to meet its demands following the brutalization of the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

A statement made available to newsmen noted that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu had offered an apology on behalf of the government, promised to coordinate investigations into what transpired in Owerri, and gave assurances that the arrested perpetrators of the act would be prosecuted while those still at large would be fished out

The statement reads: “Sequel to the emergency joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC and TUC today, the 15th day of November, 2023 in which a thorough review of the offers presented by the federal government through the National Security Adviser during its earlier meeting with the leadership of both centres was made, a resolution was reached to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike, which commenced on the 14th November, 2023.

“This suspension is intended to facilitate further discussions after the federal government had met our crucial demands to address the distressing abduction and brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and others. These incidents occurred at the hands of the Police and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s thugs in Owerri, Imo state, on the 1st day of November 2023.

“An apology was tendered on behalf of the government by The NSA, who promised to coordinate the investigation. Some of the perpetrators have been arrested, and we were given High assurances that all others will be fished out and prosecuted.

“A high-powered investigation is currently being carried out and the leadership of the labour centres will be briefed continuously as progress is being made.

“We extend our commendation and salute to all affiliates and state councils for their unwavering commitment and tenacity, which contributed to the success of the nationwide strike.

“Therefore, all affiliates and State councils of both the NLC and TUC are hereby directed to demobilize, cease any further escalation of the indefinite strike action, and fully resume work tomorrow, Thursday, the 16th day of November 2023.

“Once again, we convey our appreciation for your cooperation, resilience, and determination in ensuring the success of the indefinite nationwide strike. We encourage you to remain vigilant as we await the fulfilment of the remaining agreements.”