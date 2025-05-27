We Support Obi’s Participation In Coalition Talks –LP

Share

The Labour Party said it is in support of the ongoing coalition movement aimed at rescuing Nigeria from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in 2027.

The party in a statement by Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Chairman of National Caretaker Committee (NCC), Ken Asogwa, said the party approved Peter Obi’s participation in the coalition discussions.

The statement disowned the report purportedly being circulated by Julius Abure group, and said Abure and his group have been sacked by the Supreme Court.

The Abure group had in a statement said that Obi, hours after he spoke of his intention to run under the Labour Party, “was seen in a meeting of a pro-coalition group in Abuja without the permission and consent of the Labour Party leadership.

“This to us is confusing, and we think that Peter Obi has not come to terms with his intentions for the 2027 presidential race.

“We have consistently said that the Labour Party will not go into any coalition or merger of any sort ahead of the 2027 general election, therefore, Obi’s continued association with the coalition is not only distasteful but unacceptable to the party.”

But Asogwa in the statement said: “The National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party, under the able leadership of Distinguished Senator Nenadi Usman, expressly approved and endorsed Peter Obi’s participation in the ongoing patriotic convergence of well-meaning Nigerians committed to dismantling the rudderless Tinubu administration.”

It noted that Obi has consistently maintained that his interest lies solely in a coalition focused on eradicating hunger, insecurity, and poor governance – a vision that aligns squarely with the founding principles and aspirations of the Labour Party.

The party said it is “baffling that individuals who have been shown the exit door for their anti-party activities now seek to question a move so clearly rooted in national interest.

“One is left wondering whose agenda Julius Abure and his cohorts have truly been advancing. “Is it that they disagree with Obi and the Labour Party that Nigeria is presently facing an unprecedented crisis requiring collective action to salvage?”

It stated that while the party welcomes the coalition movement driven by the Nigerian people, reaffirms Obi’s right to contest the 2027 elections under the Labour Party platform, “should the ongoing coalition efforts fail to materialise?”

According to the statement, the purported 2024 National Convention which Abure relied on to lay claim to the national chairmanship, has been denounced by the Supreme Court of Nigeria as illegal.

“The repeated reference to this so-called convention is not only misleading but also a flagrant contempt of the Supreme Court’s judgement and should be treated as such by the appropriate legal authorities,” it stated.

The Labour Party called on Nigerians to disregard any statements emanating from the Abure group as they are not leaders of the party. “It is also an affront to the party leadership, and we view his position as a total disregard for the party’s right to make decisions governing its affairs.

