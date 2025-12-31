We Support Obi’s Defection To ADC – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is in support of the defection of its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party, however, said it is still determined to reclaim the party from the stranglehold of entrenched interests bent on foisting a one-party system in the country.

Interim National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in a statement by her Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Asogwa, assured party members that there is no cause for alarm.

Usman disclosed that the party leadership would soon convene all statutory organs “to chart a fresh and sustainable course for the party.”

She expressed confidence that the fortunes of the party would be revitalised in no time.

“Even as the party works assiduously to fill the void created by the recent wave of defections, we reassure our members that the Labour Party will return stronger, better organised, and more focused.

“The ongoing membership revalidation and registration exercise is designed to inject new energy into the party, and we are pleased to note that the exercise is already yielding positive results,” the statement added.

Senator Usman further assured that the Labour Party will continue to offer a credible and people-centred alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2027.

“We remain confident that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“As we wish all lovers of democracy a prosperous New Year, the Labour Party appeals to Nigerians to continue to sustain their faith in democracy, even in the face of the despair and hopelessness being imposed on them by the groping APC government.

“With collective resolve and renewed determination, it shall indeed be better come 2027,” she added.