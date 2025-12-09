We Stand With Ukraine, Says Starmer, as Leaders Hold Downing Street Talks With Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has held talks in Downing Street with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The leaders, who met yesterday, discussed the latest Ukraine peace plan, drafted during talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Florida last week.

In brief comments before the talks, Starmer says “we stand with Ukraine”, while Zelensky says “we need to make some important decisions”.

On Sunday night, Donald Trump claimed Zelensky’s negotiators “love” the latest plan But he added: “I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago”