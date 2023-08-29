We Spotlight Emerging Artists Through Innovative Art Exhibition – CEO Creath, John Dada

John Dada, a creative entrepreneur and founder of Creath Innovations, a pioneering blockchain technology company, has shared his plans to curate an art exhibition that aims to bring emerging artists into the spotlight and provide them with a platform for global recognition.

Emerging artists, typically in the early stages of their careers, often lack the resources and networks to promote their work effectively.

John’s initiative Creath recognizes this gap and is committed to creating a borderless marketplace that allows emerging artists to exhibit their creations alongside established artists, facilitating their discovery by collectors worldwide.

Speaking at a recent press engagement, he noted: “At Creath, our innovative approach pairs emerging artists with professional curators, providing a unique opportunity for exposure to a global network of collectors”. The company is dedicated to curating impactful exhibitions that support young and growing artists, both in and out of school.

One of the upcoming exhibitions in Creath’s lineup is “Emerging Expressions.” This thoughtfully curated art exhibition is designed to celebrate the creative talents of Nigerian youth and encourage the next generation of artists.

According to the serial entrepreneur, the event will be experienced in a hybrid format, combining both physical and virtual elements to ensure accessibility to a wide audience.

“Emerging Expressions” will span two days and feature meticulously selected artworks from over a hundred Nigerian contemporary undergraduate artists”, he added. The exhibition aims to showcase the exceptional talents of these young artists and provide them with a platform to shine.

He further revealed that the event will attract a diverse group of art enthusiasts, including established artists, students, collectors, and prominent figures in Nigerian society.

Attendees can expect to immerse themselves in a range of activities, including interactive art installations, musical performances, live art demonstrations, art talks and workshops, art sales, VR stations, and more.

“We look forward to unveiling the Creath “Emerging Expressions” exhibition in December 2023. Artists interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early through our platforms as we prepare to elevate their career on all fronts”, he said.