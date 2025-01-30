We Spent N1bn On Welfare Of 1,024 Personnel In 2024 –NCoS

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has spent over N1.047 billion on the welfare of 1,024 serving, retired and deceased personnel of the service in 2024.

Acting Controller General Sylvester Nwakuche said this at a ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the Correctional Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwakuche, who said the theme was both timely and significant, added that it underscored the crucial role that welfare insurance played in safeguarding the well-being of the personnel.

These, he said, were who, through their dedication and sacrifice, contributed immensely to the security and justice sectors of the nation.

He also said the annual gathering presented a valuable opportunity for the personnel to reflect on the operations of the scheme, assess its impact, and develop new strategies to enhance its effectiveness in line with current economic realities.

