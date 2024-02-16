We Spent N1.4BN on 2023 Presidential Polls –Obi

Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, said a total sum of N1, 395, 976, 994 was expended by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation for the electioneering and post- election litigations. The breakdown of the figure showed that the sum of N595, 976, 984, was received from Nigerians who contributed to the campaign project, while Mr Obi supported the election with N800 million personal contribution.

The candidate at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, however, appealed to various support groups, individuals and parties that received funding to support the campaign, to account to those they received it from. He said: “Because there are some people, like support groups even abroad, who collected monies that they are going to use it in the North and everywhere. “We were not stringent that everything you collect must come to us, but we want whatever is collected to be accounted for. This is why we are appealing to the public to let us know.”

The former Anambra State governor, who spoke on the allegation of financial impropriety against the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, demanded thorough investigation into the allegation. The now suspended National Treasurer, Ms Oluchi Oparah, had accused Abure of mismanaging N3.5 billion raised from the sale of nomination forms and fundraising activities, in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

But Obi who appeared at the press conference with the Chairman of the Fundraising Team of the Campaign Organisation, Mrs Aisha Yesufu, said he had discussed with the party leadership to appoint a reputable audit firm to audit the party’s account. “When I am involved in money, it must be transparent. So the allegations and counte-allegations now must be thoroughly investigated and verified, and we would reconcile it and know what exactly to do,” he said.

Mrs Yesufu, who gave breakdown of the party’s spending during the campaign, said the campaign organisation “designed a strategic blueprint focused on channelling the movement energy and support for Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed with different support groups. “We provided direct and indirect support to over a hundred support groups across all 36 states in Nigeria. According to her, the campaign organisation “deployed media-related campaigns that reached over 11 million people, leveraging over 40 radio stations, community outreach, and social media.”