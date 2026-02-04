We Shut Schools To Prevent, Safeguard Them – Kogi Govt

The Kogi State Government has clarified that the temporary closure of schools across the state was a purely preventive decision, taken on the basis of credible intelligence and the overriding need to put protective measures in place around schools to safeguard pupils, students, and teachers.

Speaking to journalists in Lokoja yesterday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, explained that the decision was not borne out of panic, but of responsibility, stressing that the government chose to act proactively rather than wait for avoid able incidents.

According to him, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed all relevant agencies to immediately deploy necessary modalities to ensure that schools resume academic activities as soon as it is safe, so as not to disrupt the state’s academic calendar. “The safety of our children, teachers, and educational institutions remains non-negotiable. This administration will always prioritise lives while ensuring continuity in governance and education,” Fanwo said.