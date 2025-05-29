We Shouldn’t Treat Energy As Commodity, Zulum Urges Power Minister

Share

…Says Borno aligning with national power reforms

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has urged the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to prioritise energy accessibility for vulnerable populations, emphasising that electricity should not be treated solely as a profit-driven commodity.

Speaking at the 6th National Council on Power (NACOP) summit held on Thursday in Maiduguri, Zulum stressed, “Electricity is not just about wires and transformers, it’s about dignity, economic opportunity, health, education, and the right of every child to dream.”

“We must view energy not just as a commodity but as a social service. While I do not advocate for total subsidy, I urge the Federal Government to support low-income communities with targeted subsidies that protect the most vulnerable.”

“To the Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, thank you for your leadership and open-door policy. We appreciate your responsiveness and dedication to the North-East.”

The Governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the numerous interventions in the power sector in the state.

“I express my sincere appreciation to the President, the Honourable Minister of Power, and federal institutions like the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), NNPC, and others for their sustained interventions,” Zulum said.

He added, “some of these include completion of a 7.5MVA substation at the University of Maiduguri, Rehabilitation of 132/33kV substations, a new substation at the College of Agriculture, Damboa and a newly completed 1×32.5MVA transmission station in Bama.

Speaking earlier, the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, enumerated the successes recorded from recent reforms and initiatives, emphasising some of the major achievements by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The minister also commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, stating, “Let me begin by expressing our profound gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and the good people of Borno for hosting this important gathering.

The warmth and generosity with which you have welcomed delegates from across the country is deeply appreciated and highly cherished.”

The meeting was attended by the Senate Chief Whip, Barr. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, members of the state and national assembly, Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai, and the APC State Chairman, Hon Bello Ayuba.

Other dignitaries include the Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, and other senior staff of the Federal Ministry of Power and Borno State Government.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced that Borno State Government is aligning with the federal government to domesticate the national power reforms.

He said, “Borno, affected heavily by security and infrastructure challenges, has made significant strides in aligning with national power reforms.

“We have expanded off-grid solutions, executed energy pilot projects, and partnered with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to stabilise grid infrastructure.”

“Our administration has provided logistical and security support to safeguard critical transmission infrastructure.

“We are proud to say that these efforts have contributed to a more stable power supply across parts of the state.”

Several electrification projects are either completed or near completion, including the rehabilitation of the 33kV line to Maiduguri, completion of multiple 33kV feeders (Feeder 2 and Feeder 9), alternative power supply schemes using diesel and solar to support critical infrastructure, installation of transformers and procurement of over ₦1.5 billion worth of electrical components with support from the Federal Government.

They also noted that Borno State Government has executed several projects that include the rehabilitation of Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road transmission corridor, an extension of power from Maiduguri to Konduga to Bama and onward to Banki, electrification of areas such as Damboa, Gwoza, and Kwaya Kusar, power reinforcement efforts in hard-to-reach communities including Marte, Abadam and Kukawa.”

