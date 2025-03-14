We Should Prepare For Death As Acquiring Wealth’ll Not Take You Anywhere –Sheilk Bello

Share

Khalifa Sheik Habebulah Muyideen Ajani Bello has urged everyone to prepared for death. Sheilk Muyideen Bello who spoke on the Theme: ‘Death: A beautiful gift for a believer, at a Ramadan lecture organised by the Mainland Muslims Community over the weekend held at Evans Square in Lagos.

Sheilk Bello said death is inevitable to everyone, we should all prepared for the day. Death doesn’t know rich or poor, we are all going to have a test of it when the time comes.

He said the holy Quran has made us to understand that those who die before us is a lesson, we all should understand that we are not going to be here forever. It is not until we gathered to listen to sermon, we should all prepared for death as a Muslims. According to him, any human being who doesn’t want to die, should not supposed to be born.

“We all should all prepared for where we are going to, there is no air conditioning, no security, no rug and water bed in the grave, we all should strive to be among the believers that we be admitted into the Aljanah. Let’s contribute to the growth of Islam in our area, whatever we do while on earth is what we will get hereafter “Nobody cannot run away from death, anywhere you run to, death is there with us. We all should prepared, because death is closer to us.

When my father was here last year, he never told us he would not be with us this year. You all prayed to meet again this year. What happen to him will happened to each an everyone of us. “When my father was alive, he built mosque, school and sponsor so many children to school, what is your preparation for death.

We have to start preparing now before the death come knocking. It’s now a serious issue where Muslims now attack each other on social media. “We should all prepared, we don’t know the kind of death that we kill us, we can only know through our relationship with people and effort we made to project Islam.

We are not supposed to be told to contribute to the cemetery project before we do that.The cemetery is our family house, we are going to visit there one after the other. Prophet Muhammad said three things will work for someone after his or her death.

“One of them is the charity project he or she left behind, good children who pray for him or her and the knowledge he pass to people while such a person was alive. My father built mosque, school and some of his lectures he left behind and we the children who pray for him.

So many wealthy people palatial estate have become isolated and deserted, may Allah forgive sheilk Muyideen and grant him and all Muslims believers aljanah firdaus.We don’t have anything to share in his property. All is efforts was people not to die as a unbeliever but rather as a Muslims.”

Khalifa Muyideen added, we should let our generosity in secret be more than that of the one we do in the open to people. Earlier in his remark the Chief Imam of Mainland Central Mosque, Sheilk Sabitu Lawal urges Muslims to always remember death as the end of every man.

He said those who have gone we cannot see them again, “we all should do good while on earth, whatever we will meet it in grave. “He urge everyone to prepare for the day of reckoning and contribute to the growth of Islam, help the needy in our community and fear Allah in everything we are doing.”

In his welcome address the Chairman Mainland Muslims Community, Alhaji Jimoh- Faari Abduganiyu said the lecture is just a succinct reminder about death. Alhaji Abduganiyu said no matter who you are and whatever you have acquire, you are going to leave the world one day and return to Allah. “All other things may not be sure, but death is a sure end for everybody.

We’ll have a test of it and that’s exactly what the lecturer just talk about, individually everybody have pick their own lesson from the lecture. “The massage has just been pass to everyone.

What we want to achieve through the topic as a group is that we want everyone to know that all the weath they are acquiring will not take them anywhere and that is the essence of the lecture.

“After thanking Allah, I want to appreciate the Mainland Muslims Community for their efforts so far, may Allah reward them abundantly. We have eight projects we are working on and they are supporting us all these while.”

