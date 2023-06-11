We Should Be Proud, It’s An Extraordinary Journey – Inzaghi

Reacting to the development, Nerazzurri said the regret stands as not having converted several chances in the second half. Simone Inzaghi’s words after the match:

He said, “I congratulated the boys because they were great, they played a great game. We lost a final that we wanted to win at all costs, but they should be satisfied. They were perfect as a team.

“We played against a very strong opponent, giving up very little. We have many regrets, but we have to be proud.

“I gave the boys a huge hug as I give it to our fans who have always supported us. It is the fifth final in two years and we must be proud of the path we have taken.

“In the first half, we didn’t suffer much, but in terms of movement, we could have done better. In the second half, on the other hand, we played well and created many scoring chances, but we lacked the final touch.

“In the last 20 minutes, we came close to scoring several times and I would have gladly played extra time because the team deserved it.

“The path in this Champions League has been exceptional, we want to return to the final and we have the chance to do so.

“We arrived on 10 June having already played 57 games, for me it is an extraordinary path. I am proud of these guys because they deserved more”.