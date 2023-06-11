New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. We Should Be…

We Should Be Proud, It’s An Extraordinary Journey – Inzaghi

Inter lost 1-0 in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Reacting to the development, Nerazzurri said the regret stands as not having converted several chances in the second half. Simone Inzaghi’s words after the match:

He said,I congratulated the boys because they were great, they played a great game. We lost a final that we wanted to win at all costs, but they should be satisfied. They were perfect as a team.

“We played against a very strong opponent, giving up very little. We have many regrets, but we have to be proud.

“I gave the boys a huge hug as I give it to our fans who have always supported us. It is the fifth final in two years and we must be proud of the path we have taken.

“In the first half, we didn’t suffer much, but in terms of movement, we could have done better. In the second half, on the other hand, we played well and created many scoring chances, but we lacked the final touch.

“In the last 20 minutes, we came close to scoring several times and I would have gladly played extra time because the team deserved it.

“The path in this Champions League has been exceptional, we want to return to the final and we have the chance to do so.

“We arrived on 10 June having already played 57 games, for me it is an extraordinary path. I am proud of these guys because they deserved more”.

Post Views: 173
Tags:

Read Previous

Emefiele: Timi Frank Urges DSS To Arrest CEOs NIMASA, NNPCL, NPA, FIRS, Others
Read Next

10th Senate: APC Group Defends Izunaso Over Rape Allegation

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023