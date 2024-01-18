We Secured 12 Convictions For 20,000kg Of Endangered Species Intercepted In 3yrs – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed that it secured 12 convictions for about 20, 000kg of endangered species intercepted within a period of three years.

This was disclosed at a meeting organised by the NCS Special Wildlife Office and the Wildlife Justice Commission.

The gathering was aimed at reviewing all NCS illegal wildlife cases, the lessons learned, and the inclusion of financial investigation for prosecution.

The meeting brought together some of the NCS officers who have, at one time or another been a part of the team of investigators, intelligence analysts, trainers, prosecutors, and all those involved in the different processes that led to the arrests, prosecution, and 12 illegal wildlife convictions recorded from the joint enforcement operations by the duo within the past 3 years.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Customs Training College, Ikeja, Acting Comptroller Hadisson, praised the NCS Special Wildlife Officers and commended the leadership of the Officer in charge, Asst Compt Abim.

In attendance at the meeting was Mr Brian Geourgous, the Attachee of the US Fish and Wildlife Service(USFWS), an agency of the US government which the Special Wildlife Office recently formed a partnership with, to strengthen its capabilities to fight Wildlife trafficking.

The representative of Focused Conservation(FC), Martin Young, was also in attendance at the meeting to boost the morale of the Digital Evidence Exploration Experts.

In her remarks, the Officer-in-Charge of NCS Special Wildlife Office, showered encomium on the CGC for his support, commitment, and leadership, particularly in combating Wildlife trafficking, she said Nigeria Customs Service will not relent, rather, will continue to support all efforts to end Wildlife crime.

The official used the opportunity to appreciate the Wildlife Justice Commission for sponsoring the event, the UNODC, other Government agencies, and many other NGOs like the Wildlife Conservation Society, Nigeria Conservation Foundation, Focused Conservation, Wild African Fund, EIA, Pangolin Guild Society, and many others for their support.