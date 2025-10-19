We Run Hajj Commission Without Political Bias – NAHCON Chairman

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Sale, has reaffirmed his commitment to running the Commission without political or sectarian bias, in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu to promote unity and fairness among Nigerians.

Speaking in Kano during an award ceremony organized by the Tudunmurtala Development Foundation, chaired by Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Sale said the Commission serves all Nigerian Muslims irrespective of their political affiliations or religious sects.

“We regard this Commission as an office for all Nigerian Muslims, regardless of their political leanings or sectarian differences. This is the directive and mandate given to us by President Tinubu,” he said.

The NAHCON boss, who was honoured for successfully conducting the 2025 Hajj exercise, described as one of the best in Nigeria’s recent history, noted that the event’s diverse attendance reflected the President’s vision of a united and inclusive Nigeria.

The ceremony, held at the Royal Prime Hall, Kano, was attended by politicians and religious leaders from different backgrounds, including members of the APC, NNPP, and PDP, as well as representatives of the Izala, Tijjaniya, and Qadiriyya Islamic sects.

Professor Sale emphasized that the presence of such diverse groups underscored the progress being made toward national unity under the Tinubu administration.

Also speaking, Hon. Hassan Shehu Hussain, a member of the House of Representatives representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency under the NNPP, commended Professor Sale for upholding the true teachings of Islam and promoting inclusivity in the Commission’s affairs.

He further highlighted the NNPP-led government’s developmental strides in Kano State, assuring residents of Tudunmurtala, Rimin Kebbe, and other communities of continued infrastructural interventions and more di vidends of democracy.

Similarly, Engr. M.D. Aliyu, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly, thanked the organizers for recognizing NAHCON’s achievements, reaffirming Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s commitment to delivering more democratic benefits in collaboration with the Federal Government.