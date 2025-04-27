We Remain Strong Force For Cashless Payments In Nigeria – Nwosu

Share

Chika Nwosu is the managing director of PalmPay Nigeria Limited. In this media roundtable on 2025 fintech forecast, he says Palmpay remains a driving force for cashless payments adoption in Nigeria. PAUL OGBUOKIRI was there

The Nigerian government seems determined to fully adopt cashless payment, what role will the fintechs, particularly PalmPay, be playing to actualize this government objective?

We’re totally committed to the adoption of cashless payments across Nigeria. Our platform will continue to leverage cutting-edge technology by making world-class financial services available to the mass market particularly in regions where it is needed the most. Our platform remains the biggest financial app in Nigeria given the fact that it currently boasts of 16 million active users on a monthly basis.

We remain committed to driving financial inclusion in underserved communities hence the reason for expanding rapidly into new markets.

Beyond boosting e-transactions, agent banking is creating income opportunities for Nigerians by navigating the economic downturn. The recent report by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBBS) highlighted a significant surge in e-transactions valued at N1.07 quadrillion in 2024, reflecting the rapid expansion of digital banking across Nigeria.

Agent banking has become the cornerstone of the fintech ecosystem, playing a crucial role in bridging the gap between traditional banking and underserved communities.

In areas where access to formal financial services is limited, agent networks provide a human touch point, making digital transactions more accessible to individuals who may have been excluded from the financial rail.

The model had played a huge role in accelerating the adoption of digital banking within the informal sector, where cash remained dominant.

Fintech adoption grew, agent banking ensured that millions of Nigerians, including those without stable internet or bank accounts participated actively in the digital economy.

Talking of the number of active users monthly, what is the value in monetary terms?



The value of monthly transactions on the app is worth over $6 million with a success rate of transaction at 99.5 per cent.

The platform currently serves over 35 million customers and 1.2 million business users who operate as both merchants and agents, and the users operate digital accounts, make real-time payments, and offer savings and credit solutions.

It has strategically expanded its agent footprint to over 700,000 agents across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

This network of agents ensures last mile delivery of financial services to every nook and cranny of the nation

In 2024, PalmPay Wealth paid out N4 billion in returns to customers, reinforcing its commitment to financial empowerment for Nigerians.

Ours is not a loan app, we are a reputable financial institution that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. We have put a lot of systems and mechanisms in place to save unsuspecting victims of fraud.

Fintech witnessed a rapid growth in Nigeria in recent times. What could be responsible for this?

The COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in accelerating the adoption of fintech solutions across the country. As lockdowns restricted physical movement, Nigerians turned to digital platforms for essential transactions, leading to a surge in fintech usage. The subsequent cashless policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria further fueled this growth.

PalmPay in particular, capitalised on this trend by offering a robust and user-friendly platform. The company boasts of a seamless user experience, making it a preferred choice for millions of Nigerians.

What are the challenges the company has faced over this period, and what are the opportunities it further envisages?

The government is doing a lot in the area of digital economy and that whatever is happening with regulation currently is for the good of the Fintech ecosystem in Nigeria. Doing business in Nigeria for us is not easy but Nigerians are embracing our App and digital payment.

Despite the rapid growth, fintechs in Nigeria face several challenges. One of the primary hurdles is the issue of trust. Many Nigerians remain skeptical of digital financial services. To address this, PalmPay has focused on delivering reliable and efficient services, prioritising customer satisfaction, and implementing stringent security measures. Also, regulatory hurdles pose a significant challenge.

Recent regulatory changes, such as the temporary suspension of customer onboarding, can impact fintech operations and erode customer confidence. There is the need to continue to navigate the regulatory landscape to ensure sustainable growth.

To increase revenue, fintechs are exploring diverse avenues, like generating revenue through merchant partnerships, data sales, and commissions on various transactions. The company’s extensive user base and strategic partnerships with telecom operators contribute to its financial sustainability.

All said and done, the issue of security and privacy remains a source of concern to the app users. How are you addressing this?

Security remains a top priority for fintech companies in Nigeria. To help safeguard user data and prevent unauthorised access, PalmPay employs robust security measures, including Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, facial recognition, two-factor authentication, and advanced fraud detection systems.

Going forward, what are the future plans and expansion goals of the company?

PalmPay has underscored the transformative potential of agent banking in revolutionising financial transactions, unlocking income streams, and stimulating economic growth in Nigeria.

The integration of agent banking solutions into Nigeria’s fintech landscape had far-reaching economic benefits.

Additionally, PalmPay’s extensive agent network has provided employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians, contributing to economic growth and financial empowerment.

As Nigeria’s fintech landscape continued to evolve, PalmPay remained dedicated to advancing the fintech sector by expanding its agent network to even more remote regions.

Going forward, we have ambitious plans, including expanding our services and geographic footprint. The company is eyeing potential investments to enhance its offerings and accelerate growth.

Additionally, PalmPay aims to extend its reach to other African countries and explore opportunities in Southeast Asia.

While navigating regulatory challenges, building trust remain key priorities,PalmPay is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing fintech industry in Nigeria and beyond. By focusing on innovation, customer-centricity, and strong security measures, we are poised to shape the future of digital finance in the region.

