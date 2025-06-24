We Recovered Over N20bn From Corrupt Nigerians In 2024 – ICPC

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recovered over N20 billion and other properties from corrupt individuals in 2024.

Chairman Musa Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a Conference of State Attorneys-General in the North-Central Zones that corruption is a major obstacle that affects not only the federal level but also sub-national levels.

He emphasized the importance of prevention, saying: “if we allow corruption to happen, it becomes very difficult to cure, especially the litigation processes.” Aliyu noted that the commission is working to ensure that recovered assets taken outside Africa are not looted again.

The agency chief highlighted the need for continuity and reassessment in the fight against corruption, particularly with evolving criminal trends and national events.

