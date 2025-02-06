We Recovered N20bn Ghost Workers’ Pension Deductions in 2024 – ICPC

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it recovered over N20 billion in pension deductions from the salaries of ghost workers in 2024.

ICPC’s Chairman Musa Aliyu said this yesterday in Abuja at a breakfast meeting with some members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Aliyu said the commission also arrested some people who specialised in inserting names of their cronies into the Federal Government payroll.

According to him, while deductions for workers’ pension are remitted to Pension Fund Administrators, the same cannot be said for ghost workers’ pension.

He said: “Any deduction made on ghost workers cannot go to any Pension Fund Administrator. It will be hanging; so that was the N20 billion recovered.

“We have been able to track and recover this amount of money and we also identified people that are inserting ghost workers in the system.”

