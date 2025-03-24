We Recorded Increased TB Notification In 2024 – FG

Share

The Federal Government has said that, compared to previous years, 2024 recorded the highest case notification and detection rates of tuberculosis (TB) in both adults and children in the Country.

Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, made this disclosure at a community outreach event held in commemoration of the 2025 World Tuberculosis Day at Sauka community in Abuja on Monday.

He said that with this remarkable improvement, Nigeria is confident it will not slow the world down in achieving the 2030 target of ending TB.

Salako noted that although Nigeria is one of the high TB burden countries, contributing 4.6% of the global burden, a challenge further exacerbated by stigma, discrimination against those affected, poverty, malnutrition, overcrowded living conditions, and inadequate access to quality healthcare services—the country is making significant strides in its TB eradication drive.

He said: “With the tenacious implementation of WHO-recommended strategies, the National TB & Leprosy Control Programme, in collaboration with its esteemed partners, has made significant improvements in Nigeria’s TB response.

“It will interest you to know that we recorded our highest-ever TB notification of over 400,000 cases in 2024, translating to a case detection rate of 79%. Additionally, TB notification among children has seen remarkable improvement, rising from 8,293 in 2018 to about 43,000 in 2024.

“Your Excellency, with your permission, I would like us to give a resounding round of applause to our gallant health workers and esteemed partners for this remarkable achievement.

“The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, remains committed to achieving the global End TB targets. In line with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative—the strategic blueprint for the health sector—and the TB National Strategic Plan (NSP) 2021-2026, we have intensified efforts to further strengthen TB screening, diagnosis, treatment, and preventive services across the country.”

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to increasing TB funding, adding: “The President has directed and provided the enabling environment for primary healthcare revitalization, with over 10,000 primary healthcare centres currently being upgraded and 120,000 healthcare workers at the PHC level undergoing training.

“We are expanding TB screening, diagnostic, and treatment services in both public and private health facilities in line with the government’s universal health coverage agenda. We are strengthening community engagement and providing enhanced social protection packages for TB patients and their families.

“The use of digital tools, mobile technology, and artificial intelligence is being expanded to enhance surveillance, case management, and adherence to TB treatment.

“Almost 400 portable digital X-ray machines are currently being deployed to communities and health facilities nationwide to facilitate prompt screening and early diagnosis of TB, especially in underserved communities.

“I can assure you that, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria will not slow the world down in achieving the End TB by 2030 agenda.

“To our traditional rulers, leaders, and community members, as exemplified today by the people of the Sauka community, I call on you to join hands with the government to eliminate the scourge of TB that holds our people back and impedes socio-economic development.

“This year’s World TB Day theme, Yes, We Can End TB – Commit. Invest. Deliver along with the slogan We Fit Do Am, is a clarion call to all stakeholders—government at all levels, funding and technical partners, the media, private sector, civil society organizations, and the general public—to unite in this fight.

“I extend my sincere solidarity and empathy to individuals and families affected by TB. We recognize your struggles and reaffirm our commitment to easing your pains by providing the needed treatment and social support.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Walter Mulombo, noted that the 2025 global TB theme and Nigerian slogan convey a strong call for hope, urgency, and accountability across all segments of society, including the community.

Mulombo raised concerns about the detrimental consequences of funding cuts to TB eradication efforts due to disruptions in TB services. He emphasized the need for stronger collaborations between the government, partners, communities, private sector, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

“Today, we face the existential threat of losing the huge gains the world has made against TB over the past 20 years due to funding cuts, which have started to disrupt access to prevention, screening, and treatment services for people with TB.”

While commending Nigeria for the 300% increase in TB case detection, WHO pledged its commitment to mitigating the impact of funding cuts and finding innovative solutions for affected countries, as well as continuing to provide leadership in communities.

“In the space of five years, Nigeria has scaled up many new innovations and interventions that have resulted in the huge number of TB cases notified—from 138,583 in 2020 during the pandemic year to 418,198 in 2024, which is more than 300% increase.

“Any disruptions to TB services will therefore have fatal consequences for the thousands of people affected by the disease in Nigeria.

“Strong collaboration with civil society and affected communities remains critical to mitigating TB service disruptions and ensuring equitable access to care.

“WHO will continue to play a central role as the leading global health agency, supporting countries in accelerating the TB response, guided by the latest WHO TB guidelines.

“We should continue to provide leadership in the communities we serve to ensure the essential health care package including preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative health services—is delivered to the people. One such preventive care measure is vaccination against childhood illnesses.

“BCG should be given to children at birth to help prevent severe forms of TB disease in those who contract the infection. Likewise, the malaria vaccine is now available for children between 5 and 15 months old, and the Government of Nigeria, through NPHCDA, WHO, and partners, has begun campaigns to roll out this vaccine.

“This vaccine is safe and potent and helps prevent malaria in children.

“WHO, working with civil societies around the world, remains committed to ensuring that the voices of communities affected by TB are heard. We will continue to work with our partners and step up action toward mobilizing the necessary domestic and international resources required for ending TB in Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

