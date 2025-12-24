We Recorded 11,127 Emergencies In 11 Months –LSCCC

The Lagos State Command and Control Centre (LSCCC) said it recorded 11,127 emergency incidents across the state between January and November 2025. Mr Femi Giwa, the General Manager, LSCCC, disclosed this at a news conference yesterday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre coordinates emergency and disaster response statewide and manages the toll-free emergency lines 767 and 112 for rapid incident reporting.

Giwa said the incidents covered medical emergencies, road accidents, fire outbreaks, security-related cases and other emergencies handled through its realtime dispatch system. He said medical emergencies accounted for the highest number, with 2,192 cases recorded during the period under review.

According to the LSCCC boss, road accidents, including brokendown vehicles and fallen or damaged containers, followed closely with 2,188 incidents. He said: “Fire-related cases, comprising fire outbreaks and vehicle fires, were recorded 1,922 times across the state.

“Civil disturbances such as fights and riots accounted for 732 incidents during the period. “Robbery-related incidents, including household theft, were reported 410 times. “Infrastructure-related incidents, including power supply pole sparks and pipeline vandalism, accounted for 334 reported cases.”

He explained that the centre also recorded 57 building collapse cases, 323 incidents of violence against persons, and 40 domestic violence cases. He added that at the Local Government Area (LGAs), Alimosho recorded the highest numbers of emergency with 1,507 incidents.

Giwa said: “Eti-Osa followed with 1,283 cases, while Ikeja recorded 1,169 incidents during the period. “Other LGAs include OshodiIsolo with 908 incidents and Kosofe with 874 cases.

“Ikorodu recorded 711 incidents, Surulere had 519, while Lagos Island accounted for 495 cases. “Amuwo-Odofin recorded 482 incidents, Lagos Mainland had 457, and Ibeju-Lekki recorded 447 cases. “Agege recorded 379 incidents, Mushin had 341, while Ojo recorded 289 cases.