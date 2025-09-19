We Recognise Positive Contributions Of Youths To Devt. – Kano Govt

Kano State Government has praised the positive contributions of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) to Nigeria’s development.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who spoke on Thursday at a reception of the NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, pledged the commitment of the state government to forge strategic partnerships with the NYCN to drive youth empowerment and development initiatives for the betterment of youths of Kano State.

Kwankwaso commended Sukubo for his unwavering passion and dedication to youth development and empowerment, noting that the youth demography in Kano State is significant for the development of the state.

A statement by the media unit of the NYCN President, said Sukubo, who was at a consultative meeting in Kano towards this weekend’s NYCN meeting, commended the North for its support to his administration since his election.

The NYCN President, who is seeking re-election, noted the trust and confidence reposed in him by the government and people of the North, describing it as unprecedented, which he said enabled him to make significant strides in youth development and empowerment.

“I am seeking your fresh mandate to continue as your servant leader, to continue as your steward.

“I have come to let you know how important you are to me, how the North have been supporting my administration since inception.

“I cannot take your goodwill and support for granted; I cannot stay in the comfort of my home to appeal for your vote. That is why I have come to you, appealing for your support and mandate once again,” Sukubo told them.

The NYCN President, whose administration carried out the revalidation of affiliated Voluntary Youth Organisations, said it was to demonstrate appreciation to the people of the North for the goodwill and massive support he enjoyed from the region.

He noted that previous NYCN leadership had avoided such an exercise due to the potential crises it might generate, but said the exercise is in alignment with its constitution and regulatory requirements.

“I decided to take the bull by the horns on my own by embarking on the revalidation exercise.

“Many National Youth Council Presidents have come and gone; anyone who attempted to do revalidation faced a crisis that eventually removed such a person from office. On my own wisdom, I decided to make it happen,” he boasted.

NYCN stakeholders from the North West, at the meeting, passed a vote of confidence on the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the NYCN leadership under the leadership of Sukubo.