We Received N80,000 Minimum Wage In November –Enugu Labour Leaders

Share

The Organised Labour in Enugu State has debunked reports that the new minimum wage was yet to be paid in the state, saying the implementation of the N80,000 minimum wage, which is above the N70,000 national minimum wage, commenced in November.

The workers also said they had no plan to go on strike since, stressing that discrepancies in consequential adjustment in the implementation of the N80,000 minimum wage had already been conveyed to Governor Peter Mbah.

They further added that they nursed no doubts that it would be addressed subsequently, as he had already earned workers’ trust by his commitment to their welfare since his assumption of office.

This was made known in a joint statement in the state capital yesterday by the state’s Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Fabian Nwigbo; Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ben Asogwa; and the Chairman of the state’s Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), Ezekiel Omeh.

The statement reads: “The Orgaised Labour in Enugu State wishes to make clarifications in several media reports, which wrongly project Enugu among the states that are yet to pay the national minimum wage.

“We want to acknowledge the fact that the Enugu State Government paid the N80,000 minimum wage approved by the governor in the November 2024 salary. “However, the minimum wage paid did not reflect the consequential adjustments inherent in minimum wage implementation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: