We Received 36 Petitions In 9 Months – Ondo Anti-Graft Body

The Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption Commission (SPFACC) said it has received 36 petitions in the last nine months. SPFACC Chairman, Justice Williams Akintoroye (rtd), who disclosed this yesterday said 36 petitions, including verbal complaints and written addresses.

Justice Akintoroye said some of the matters have been concluded, while some of them are still under investigation.

He added that some of the petitions received involved government officials; saying further that the discreet investigation is in conformity with the rule of law.

The justice promised that all complaints and petitions brought before the commission would be scrutinised and investigated. He said: “We have some people that are working to support us.

They are working, and we are having good results. But we want to assure you that no matter your complaint or petition, nothing will be swept under the carpet.

“No matter how small or big a matter or an issue is, once it gets to us here, we do our best to investigate. If we have any reason to proceed, after the investigation, we will continue without mind – ing whose ox is gored; so that is the assurance that.

