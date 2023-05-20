We’ Re Not Bothered By Judgement –Governor-Elect, LP

The Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti and the Labour Party (LP) in their reactions to the judgment said they are not bothered by it. This is even as Otti urged his supporters and Abia people in general not to panic over the judgement, describing it as a kangaroo judgement. He assured his supporters that arrangements for his swearing-in on May 29 were in full gear as planned, add- ing that the antics of the enemies of democracy would not truncate the will of Abia people.

The LP in a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh said the court presided over by Justice M N Yunusa lacked the power to entertain pre-election matters. The party, however, said it has directed its lawyers to approach the Appeal Court to vacate the ill-conceived judgement. According to the state- ment, the former National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, who represented the LP at the court, has ceased to be an officer of the party, adding that, “his appearance for the party is not with any authorisation from the leadership of the party’s National Working Committee.”

The party stated that the judgement is not only inconsequential but also laughable and holds no water. The party expressed concern with the haste with which Justice Yunusa discharged his duties, which it observed, lasted only 48 hours. While the Abia State Labour Party Chairman, Ceekay Igara, described the court judgement as laughable. According to Igara, the decision of the court would have no significance in the coming inauguration of the governor-elect. He explained that only the election Tribunal has the jurisdiction to handle election matters.

He said: “That court pronouncement is laughable. Everybody should go about their normal activities. It is only the Tribunal that can remove Alex Otti. “It is not just a court that will remove someone who was duly elected. In fact, I am going to gear up activities for the inauguration. “A court cannot pronounce a relief that were not sought. It is only the Tribunal that can handle a case of election and cases are before the Tribunal and we are following up on that. In his reaction, a former Attorney General of Abia State and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN), dismissed the judgement sacking the candidates elected under the platform of the Labour Party (LP) as “inconsequential”.

Kalu, who is also the Abia State Coordinator of the Obi/ Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, the judgement was inconsequential and dead on arrival. He said: “The judgement is dead on arrival because Alex Otti is not a party to the suit. I have seen the judgement. You cannot make an order to anybody that is not a party before you. The issues they raised there are the same thing they raised at the Tribunal. They said that the membership reg- ister of the Labour Party (LP) was not submitted 30 days before and all these issues were raised at the Tribunal.

‘‘Elections have come and gone; candidates accepted by INEC, elections conducted, results declared. Any issue that has to do with that election, the only arena for it is the election tribunal. The issue they raised is pre-election matter. “But, even on the merit, the Kano case is dead on arrival. You cannot shave anybody’s head in his absence. Alex Otti’s name was not mentioned in that judgement even though I think he is the target.”