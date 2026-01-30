‘We Place People At The Centre Of Our Mission’

The Managing Director of BON Hotels International West Africa, Paul Umoh, said people’s comfort is at the centre of the hotel’s mission. He stated this on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the hospitality group.

Reflecting on its modest start-up into a respected international brand, Umoh recounted how the company began with a vision to redefine African hospitality by placing people at the center of its mission.

He added that over the past decade, BON Hotels International West Africa had expanded from a modest operation with ambitious goals into a trusted name with multiple properties across Nigeria, Ghana and other parts of West Africa. He said BON Hotels has hosted thousands of guests, delivered world-class events and offered “a home away from home” to travelers from around the world.

He attributed the company’s success to a culture built on resilience, innovation and unwavering commitment to service excellence. The managing director applauded the company’s employees across various states, countries and hotels, describing them as heartbeat of the brand.

He noted that from management to front-line operations, their dedication has kept the company thriving in a competitive industry, with returning guests serving as a testament to the team’s passion and hospitality.

Umoh acknowledged corporate clients, travel partners, vendors and stakeholders for their continuing trust and supporting the BON Hotels which he said helped propel the brand’s regional footprint and shaped its aspirations for the future.

Looking ahead, he noted that the company has plans for investments while focused on technology, sustainability, talent development and community empowerment. This he said, is positioning the hotel not just for expansion but for long-term impact across West Africa.

He stressed that the company’s next chapter would be centered on creating richer guest experiences and greater opportunities within local communities. “Ten years ago, we dared to dream. Today, we dare to lead. BON Hotels is committed to continuing its growth story, together with its people, partners and guests,” Umoh said.