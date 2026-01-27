‘We Place People At Center Of Our Mission’ — BON Hotels MD

The Managing Director of BON Hotels International West Africa, Paul Umoh, has emphasized that people’s comfort remains at the heart of the hotel’s mission, as the hospitality group celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Reflecting on the company’s journey from a modest start-up to a respected international brand, Umoh recounted how BON Hotels was founded with a vision to redefine African hospitality by putting people first.

Over the past decade, BON Hotels International West Africa has grown from a single operation into a trusted brand with multiple properties across Nigeria, Ghana, and other parts of West Africa. The hotel group has hosted thousands of guests, delivered world-class events, and offered a “home away from home” experience for travelers from around the world.

Umoh attributed the company’s success to a culture of resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to service excellence. He praised the company’s employees across states and countries as the heartbeat of the brand, noting that their dedication has helped the company thrive in a competitive industry, with returning guests serving as a testament to their passion.

The MD also acknowledged the support of corporate clients, travel partners, vendors, and stakeholders, saying their trust has helped BON Hotels expand its regional footprint and shape its future ambitions.

Looking ahead, Umoh said the company plans to invest in technology, sustainability, talent development, and community empowerment, aiming not only for growth but for long-term impact across West Africa. He stressed that the next chapter will focus on creating richer guest experiences and greater opportunities within local communities.

“Ten years ago, we dared to dream. Today, we dare to lead. BON Hotels is committed to continuing its growth story, together with its people, partners, and guests,” Umoh concluded.