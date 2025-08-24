We Partner With The Grassroots To Ensure Our Message Gets To Those Who Need It Most –Wharton

Mrs. Patricia Blaze Wharton is a UK-based presenter and runs a voluntary community organisation where The C-word Project was born. She spoke to FLORA ONWUDIWE about the maternal mortality rate, describing it as worrisome. She also talked about other issues. Excepts:

Could you tell us your background. Who shaped your forma- tive years, your mother or father?

My journey took a profound turn at the age of 10, when I lost my mother. From that moment on, my father became my guiding light. He was a man of unwavering principles – strong, disciplined, and deeply rooted in community values. Though I didn’t grow up with my mother, I’ve always felt her presence through the stories that painted her as equally formidable. Losing her so young meant I had to mature quickly, learning to navigate life’s complexities with resilience and grace.

You are a radio presenter, which can be demanding. How do you find time to keep the home front?

I’ve always believed that optimism is a superpower. When one door closes, I don’t dwell, I pivot. Growing up in a large family of 10 siblings gave me a strong foundation. We’re community-minded, and we live by the principle that it takes a village. That sense of belonging and shared responsibility has been my anchor, even when the spotlight tried to pull me away from my core.

The C-Word Project, was that a shift away from broadcast?

Broadcasting is still part of my story, but I made a conscious decision to be self-employed and purpose-driven. That’s how Kojo Baiden was born, a voluntary community organisation rooted in service. The C-Word Project is one of its flagship initiatives. While we all have bills to pay, money has never been my motivation. Impact is.

You’ve called The C-Word Project a movement for the voiceless. How do you bring that vision to life?

I've had the privilege of hosting powerful conversations especially around health. We took those dialogues beyond the studio and into the streets through health roadshows. By partnering with grassroots organisations, we ensure the message reaches those who need it most. It's about cre- ating spaces where people feel seen, heard and empowered.

A health expert once said cancer can be prevented but not permanently cured. How does your project sup- port those affected?

We’re not a clinical service, so we don’t treat patients. But we offer something just as vital: community, compassion and connection. Here’s how Safe Spaces for Dialogue: Events like Community Chat Bout invite honest conversations about cancer – its impact, fears and hopes. Cultural Sensitivity: We centre African Caribbean voices, bridging gaps in healthcare and building trust. Media Advocacy: Through Chalkhill Radio, we amplify stories and educate listen- ers. Expert Insights: Our events feature survivors, caregivers, and clinicians offering practical advice. Welcoming Atmosphere: Free events with music, re- freshments, and networking make health education feel inclusive and uplifting.

Have you seen lives transformed through this movement?

We don’t track patient outcomes, but we witness transformation every day in the stories shared, the connections made and the awareness raised. That’s the heartbeat of our work.

You’ve spoken about inequality in the African Caribbean community. What’s one issue that weighs heavily on your mind?

There are many, but the maternal mortality rate is especially heartbreaking. It’s a stark reminder of the disparities that still exist in our healthcare system.

Race equality has been a longstanding issue. Is Brent seeing real change?

There’s a growing sense of empowerment in Brent. People are becoming more proactive about their health, and we’re seeing more targeted events. But let’s be honest, there’s still a long road ahead.

How do you relax?

Spa days are my sanctuary. They allow me to reconnect with myself and find peace. And nothing compares to time spent with my grandson, he’s a little bundle of joy with a heart that radiates love.

Favourite travel destinations?

Anywhere with sunshine and people who look like me. That’s where I feel most alive and at home.