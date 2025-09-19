We Paid Hotel Bills Ourselves, Lived Only On Rice For Days Before Winning Olympic Gold – Okocha

Almost 30 years after Nigeria’s famous gold medal triumph at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, Super Eagles legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha has revealed the painful truth behind what is widely regarded as Nigeria’s greatest football achievement.

While Nigerians still celebrate the dramatic victories over Brazil and Argentina that summer, Okocha has now shared how the team was nearly thrown out of their hotel and had to survive on rice and sauce for days be- cause the Nigeria Football Associa- tion failed to cover their bills.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former Super Eagles playmaker described the gold medal win as the most unforgettable moment of his football career — but not just because of the football. “It is on record because we were the first African team to win Olympic football gold in Atlanta 1996,” Okocha said.

“It’s special for me because of what we went through. People only see the trophy and celebration, but they don’t know the struggle behind it.” Okocha recalled how, during their camp in the United States, the team woke up one morning to discover their training coach and bus had vanished.

“They took the bus and left because the Nigerian FA had not paid. Even the hotel threatened to kick us out,” he revealed. According to the former PSG star, the players were given rice and stew for one week and were warned they could be evicted at any moment.

“For like a week, we only ate rice and sauce. The hotel staff said we should be thankful we’re still there. Our FA hadn’t paid for food or accommodation.” At that point, Okocha and some of the more senior players had no choice but to step in. “A few of us had to use our debit cards to pay for the hotel. We even went out to rent minivans ourselves just to keep training,” he said.