We Paid Falcons’ Allowances Last Week – NFF President

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau yesterday told the House of Representatives that allowances due to the female national football team, the Super Falcons, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup have been paid as at Friday last week.

Gusau disclosed this in Abuja while appearing before the House ad-hoc committee on a dispute between Super Falcons and the NFF. Recall that the ad-hoc committee led by Hon. Blessing Onuh (APC, Benue) had Wednesday chased out the Secretary-General of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, and insisted that the Pesident must appear unfailingly before it yesterday.

The ad-hoc committee further made inquiries regarding unpaid allowances for the Super Falcons in 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup But in his presentation before the committee, Gusau explained that no funding was released for participation but revealed that in the just concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand, $960,000 was given to each of the 32 countries that qualified.

According to him, the money was provided by FIFA to enable the participating countries prepare their teams for the World Cup insisting that the NFF cannot use the money to settle outstanding allowances. “We can’t use this money to pay outstanding allowances for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” he said.

Earlier, chairman of the House ad-hoc committee questioned how the NFF was able to fund the Falcons in the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup hosted by France. Onu, who was not satisfied with the NFF response, further ruled that the document of how the Super Falcons were funded in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the breakdown of match bonuses payments and its slips for 23 players and the coaching crew be provided by the NFF before August 30, 2023.

Responding to the ad-hoc committee’s findings on how the NFF is being funded, the President revealed that they usually get funded by CAF and FIFA.