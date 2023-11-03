We Owe Nobody Apology For Inviting Dr Zakir Naik To Sokoto – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has reacted to the criticism trailing the invitation of a renowned Islamic Scholar to participate at the 10th Sheikh Usmanu Bin Fodiyo week held in the state.

Abubakar who spoke at the closing ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa in the state responded to the critics within and outside the state on the invitation extended to the Indian-born Scholar to Nigeria by the Sultan Sa’ad.

“Those who think, Dr Nalk visited Sokoto to do something should have a rethink as the cleric lectured on what Islam is to both Muslims and non-Muslims”,

He explained that Muslims have the right to invite fellow Muslim brothers for interaction.

“I met with Dr Naik 11 years ago, and pointed out that Islam remains one across the globe stressing that Islam is one everywhere you go and as Muslims, we have the right to invite fellow Muslims to interact with us”,

Abubakar expressed the joy and feeling of the Sokoto people for receiving Dr Naik as their visitor.

“We are Muslims and we are proud to be one. We are working for Islam and not for all citizens”,

” We are Muslims by the divine will of Allah. Nothing and no one can change that. We are thankful to Allah for making us Muslims”,

He, however, acknowledged and applauded the instrumentality of Dr. Naik to the spread and development of Islam and its dynamics across the globe.

Highlights of the week-long event were the conferred awards to some eminent personalities for their contribution to the service to humanity in Nigeria.