We Only Recovered N25m Out Of N3.4 Bn Input Loan —Niger Foods

The Niger Foods Company Limited has petitioned the Niger State Police Command to investigate whether the inputs allotted to Shinkafa Cluster were used for their intended purpose, adding that only the sum of N25 million, representing just 0.74% of the total N3.4 billion, has been recovered from the Shinkafa Cluster.

The company’s Chairman, Mr. Sammy Adigun, in a statement in Minna said the Shinkafa Cluster, un- der the leadership of Mallam Idris Usman Makanta (popularly known as Shinkafan Nupe), benefited from the program during both the 2024 wet and dry seasons.

He further debunked claims suggesting that the ongoing investigation involving the Shinkafa Cluster is politically motivated, describing such allegations as false, misleading, and deliberately intended to distract the public from the real issues.

He clarified that the matter originates from a breach of agreement under the Niger Foods Input Financing Program, a scheme designed to support genuine smallholder farmers across Niger State through transparent and bank-verified input financing.

According to the company, the program operates on a cooperativebased model where farmer clusters or cooperatives are solely guaranteed by their executives or cluster heads, not by the government or politicians.