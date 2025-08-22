We Offered Support To Rufai, Chukwu’s Families – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to criticisms over the alleged neglect of late football legends, insisting it provided financial and moral support during the burial ceremonies of Peter Rufai and Christian Chukwu.

In an official statement posted on its verified Instagram handle, the NFF said it “stood in solidarity with two of our legends as they were laid to rest.”

The federation explained that it offered financial assistance to Rufai’s family during his funeral mass in Lagos, where it was represented by Executive Committee member Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and spokesperson Dr. Ademola Olajire.

Similarly, the NFF noted that during the burial rites of former Super Eagles captain Christian Chukwu, financial assistance was extended to his family, with representation from Chief George Aluo, Barr. Okey Obi, and Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi.

“We honour their service, celebrate their legacy, and extend our continued support to their families,” the statement read.

The NFF’s clarification comes in the wake of comments by ex-Super Eagles defender Taribo West, who earlier accused the football authorities and the Lagos State Government of abandoning Rufai’s family and failing to properly honour Nigerian football heroes.

West’s emotional remarks ignited public debate, with many Nigerians criticizing the poor welfare and recognition of ex-internationals who once brought glory to the nation.

The NFF, however, has now reiterated its commitment to honouring the legacies of Nigerian football icons while pledging ongoing support to their families.