We Need You Now, Lagos Govt Tells Newly Inducted LASUCOM Nurses

The Lagos State Government has called on newly inducted nurses from the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) to immediately deploy their skills in the state’s health sector, which is currently facing a shortage of medical professionals.

Speaking at the induction and oath-taking ceremony for 42 graduates of the sixth set of the Bachelor of Nursing Science programme, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adeniran Kasali, emphasized the urgent need for the services of homegrown nurses.

“With Lagos’ population now exceeding 20 million, the demand for quality healthcare has never been greater. You are to fill critical spaces in our healthcare system. Your skills are desperately needed right here and right now. If you japa, you must japada,” Kasali told the inductees.

He reminded the graduates of the state’s significant investment in their training and urged them to uphold ethics and compassion as they begin their careers. Kasali also highlighted ongoing government efforts to improve healthcare worker welfare to retain more professionals within the system and encouraged the nurses to embrace technology in patient care.

Lagos State University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, described nursing as a noble profession anchored on empathy and service to humanity, urging the inductees to maintain professionalism and integrity.

“Nurses are the backbone of any healthcare system. Be advocates for change, for improved healthcare, and for your communities. Never compromise on quality,” she said.

LASUCOM Provost, Prof. Olufemi Idowu, assured the graduates that their training had prepared them for the challenges ahead. “The world needs nurses who operate with compassion. Your stethoscope represents responsibility; let it guide your decisions,” he advised.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Dr. Oluwatosin Ope-Babadele noted that while artificial intelligence and emerging technologies will enhance healthcare delivery, they can never replace the empathy fundamental to nursing.

“AI will not replace nurses; it will only enhance your work. Embrace technology, but do not lose sight of human emotion,” she stressed.

The ceremony marked the formal induction of the 42 graduates into the nursing profession, with the state government expressing hope that they will contribute significantly to strengthening healthcare delivery across Lagos.