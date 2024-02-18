We Need Urgent Solutions In Nigeria – Tambuwal

The immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Sunda said immediate remedies are desperately needed to solve the economic hardship bedeviling the country.

This is as he highlights the necessity for both citizens and leaders to reevaluate and reenergize the nation in the face of persistent difficulties.

Tambuwal, however, challenged Nigerians to be self-reflective and work together for the country’s healing.

He added that Tambuwal emphasised the need for empathy in leadership and the responsibility that follows from trust.

He said: “Nigerians are going through serial challenges of hardship. We need soul searching to drive to find solutions to current realities.”

The Senator claimed to have been on sabbatical when he purposefully decided to keep quiet about the plight of the Nigerian nation for nine months.

He added: “My quiet mood is my state of mind. I simply chose not to speak. When you are involved in something and the unexpected happens, you remain quiet. I have been introspective.

“We should all ignore partisanship of all sorts and return to the basis as citizens ready to demonstrate the needful for the country.”