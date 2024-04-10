We Need To Restore Anambra State – Nwibe

Engr Bath Nwibe is a Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, he speaks on the politics and governance of the state, and the challenges facing the country in terms of governance, among other issues

What informed your ambition to contest for the governorship position of your state? I have always wanted to play a role in the shaping of my state, and that was why for about 12 years, I have been in politics and have been sponsoring people to go into elective positions. I also ran for the House of Representatives election to represent Aguata federal constituency. We have seen a lot that has been happening to our state and government, so I feel that I can contribute in shaping the environment and society better than what it is today.

Why the choice of Labour party and not the other known political parties? I have journeyed through Nigeria’s political space and I will tell you that a new reality has come into the country and that is the Labour Party. With the presence of Mr. Peter Obi in the party it is a new vista of hope for those of us who play politics of development and not politics of finding jobs. Some of us are successful in what we are doing; we are professionals at various levels and sectors, so it is my belief that we should come in to help better our society.

If Nigeria is running well and things are running the way it is supposed to be, maybe I wouldn’t have gotten involved in politics. You can make progress in your area of specialty but the bigger picture is almost of destroyed. When you look at the horizon, you would wonder what kind of society our children will live in and grow. People like us are feeling that we should make an attempt to get into power, so that we can start the process of rebuilding our nation, rebuilding our state and rebuilding our local government system because they have been destroyed.

Of course, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in, most of us thought that it is the party and that was why we went joined. We said let all of us support the party and Muhammadu Buhari because he will turn things around and fight corruption. Unfortunately, things turned out differently and it became so frustrating that most of us felt that this is not what we envisaged and we had to move on.

But your former colleagues in the APC think differently… I wouldn’t know. I am a businessman and I am a Nigerian who lives in this country. We have to be honest to ourselves. Find out what the exchange rate was 10 years ago and today as well as the cost of medicare, cost of transportation, cost of foodstuff and all that. By all indices, if anybody thinks that Nigeria is performing, that person must have his head reexamined.

Why do you appear so confident despite what happened in the last presidential election? I believe that we must have learnt our lessons and Anambra State is going to be the starting point. I don’t see why Anambra people should not protect their votes. You saw what happened during the last election; some governors brazenly manipulated the figures against the wishes of their people. But this time around, it is going to be an off season election in Anambra State, so it has gotten to the stage where most of us cannot afford to run away. I think that it has gotten to a point that the right thing has to be done because the situation is getting rough and things are getting though for everybody, including those that say that they are rich.

Everyone is feeling the heat; people can barely find something to eat. If you go to the villages, you will see hunger and poverty written on the peoples’ faces. People come out of school but they cannot find jobs as jobs are not being created. With all the fine cars, people cannot come home again because of insecurity. So, we need to do something about Anambra State. We need to restore our state and it has to be done differently.

You are from Anambra South like Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the agreement is two terms of eight years for each of the senatorial districts. Is Anambra South going to have three terms of 12 years? Even though we did not sit down to write an agreement on zoning, it has come to stay. Zoning has brought sanity and has reduced the level of competition in the contest. I support zoning and rotation in Anambra State, and if I have to do four years, what is wrong with that?

You were in APC last time and you witnessed what happened during the primary election. Don’t you foresee the same thing happening in Labour Party? Most people in Labour Party must have learnt their lessons because the beneficiaries of the last general election were those on the platform of Labour Party. So, I want to believe that we are going to do things differently and not the style of the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I am optimistic that we will not get to that stage. There is no future with those that try to manipulate the electoral process because PDP and APC have destroyed this country.

Looking at it dispassionately; how can you imagine it that every jurisdiction that has oil is doing well but here in Nigeria we cannot even feed ourselves? I don’t think that the people in Labour Party will continue with this show of shame. If they like it that way, then the party will crash.

You talked about oil and das; what can be done to revive our moribund refineries? Everything revolves round government and leadership. The country is blessed and the entire Niger Delta and South East have a lot of reserves under the ground. We have a lot of oil wells that are capped today. If we increase production, all the so called naira depreciation will become a thing of the past. But oil and gas cannot solve all our problems.

What oil gives us is the leeway of getting through to restore our economy. We need to go into agriculture, but today, Nigeria is spending a lot of money to find oil in Gongola and Chad basins. I don’t know how economically viable it is to do that. The best thing is to find a way to curb oil theft. If we mean business, we can stop oil theft and increase production but there seems to be a cartel that is behind this and it behooves on the government to take action.

If you steal oil, you don’t carry it on your head or hang it in the air. Large vessels come here and take it away. If we have the army, navy, police and other security agencies and somebody comes into Nigeria, loads crude and we feel that we don’t know, we are deceiving ourselves.

How can a ship that is bigger than ten football fields anchor here for a month or two unchallenged and after that sails away. So, everything rises and falls with the government. If the powers that be want to be serious, they can stop it. The little crude that people steal and refine locally is not the major problem. But it is illegal because people who indulge in this don’t have proper right to the crude.

There was a national convention of your party which ended up in crisis. What is your take on the exercise? I am not a national officer of the party and the fact that I am contesting an election does not confer on me any leadership position as at today. But I know that our leader, Mr. Peter Obi has made his position known to the party and we have confidence that those gray areas would be sorted out. I expect that every member of the party knows that we cannot go on without having stability in our party.

Your leader, while in the PDP was accused of manipulating the primary election to favour his candidate and both of them are now in Labour Party. Are you not worried that this may happen again? I was not in the PDP as at then but I believe that Labour Party will ensure a level playing ground during the primary election. To me, it is not a do-or-die thing but the process must be seen to be free, fair and credible, so that the end of the day, whoever wins will get the support of everyone.

What is your vision for Anambra State if elected? Like I said before, I ran for the Federal House of Representatives seat some time ago. I said that I am going to create industrial parks for Aguata Federal Constituency and I still have that same vision for Anambra State. If you have a capital base of let’s say N2 billion and you want to invest in the state and you need like 30 plots of land to set up your business, do you know that you cannot get it. You will run into problems.

You will struggle with it and run into the issue of power supply. Maybe the area to get power from is about two to three kilometers away. By the time you finish all these things you will run out of capital. So, to me, the best thing is to find a good virgin land that is close to the source of power and make it an industrial park, where everything is there and prepared. Power is very important and how do you get power? We are blessed with power and we have Orient Petroleum, which has gas.

So, what we need to do is to find a way to support the company to drill more wells and take gas just like what Geometrics is doing in Abia State. Geometrics is getting its gas from Alaoji in Abia State and we are lucky that Anambra basin has that, and if given the right type of support, all we need is to punch a couple of more wells.

Once we drill the first well and we test it to know the production, you will subject it to more development and then within two years, we should be able to do a gas plant to power from Anam to Nnewi is not too far. By this, we have empowered Anambra State. Look at what Governor Alex Otti is doing in Abia State. The other day, I watched something on the social media, a tailoring firm that has lots of young men and women working there due to power. This can be replicated in Anambra State.