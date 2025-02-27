We Need To Develop Technical Education To Upscale Our Youths – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, said there was the need to develop the technical and vocational education to impact positively on national development by equipping the youths with practical skills.

The Speaker, who spoke at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, said there is the need to amend existing laws or introduce new ones to improve Nigeria’s technical and vocational education.

The speaker, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Students Loan, Ifeoluwa Ehindero said as part of efforts to promote social sector reform and development, the House of Representatives recognised the need to address the multi-faceted challenges across the various segments of the education sector, one of which is technical education.

He said ‘We believe that reforming and modernizing technical education is crucial for developing skills that are necessary for propelling Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

“To achieve this, we made a commitment to amend existing laws or introduce new ones to improve Nigeria’s technical and vocational education.

“In recent years, there has been an increasing recognition of the critical role that technical and vocational education plays in national development.

“It is no longer sufficient for our educational institutions to merely impart theoretical knowledge; we must also equip our youths with practical skills that will enable them to thrive in a fast-evolving global economy that is characterized by stiff competition.

“Therefore, the establishment of these institutions is a crucial step in our resolve to bridge the gap between knowledge and employment”.

According to him, the proposed Federal Polytechnic, Adikpo, Benue State is expected to provide essential training opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in science, technical education and management science, adding that it is envisaged that this Polytechnic will focus on equipping individuals with management, technical and entrepreneurial skills, necessary for fostering innovation, and economic growth and development.

Similarly, he said, the proposed National College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Illela, Sokoto State, will address the specific needs of those seeking entrepreneurial knowledge and skills tailored to meet local business needs.

He said, “As a border community, establishing this institution in Illela will not only boost commercial activities and international trade, it will also take our youth out of poverty, unemployment and cross-border crimes such as banditry, trafficking, smuggling and drug abuse, ensuring their creative energy is channeled to productive ventures”.

Chairman of the House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Fuad Lagunda, said the two bills strongly align with the quest by the House for strategic educational progress and sustainable human capital development in Nigeria.

He said the primary objectives of establishing the Federal Polytechnic in Adikpo, Benue State and College of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition in Illela Sokoto State is to teach

and train technicians and middle-level Nigerians who will serve as catalysts for rapid industrialization and development of the real economic sector.

He said, “Given the uncertainties in the global economy, you will collectively agree with me that knowledge and skill in social sciences, technology, entrepreneurship, vocational, and technical education are the panacea to socio-economic development”

Share

Please follow and like us: