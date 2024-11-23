We Need To Borrow A Leaf From Kebbi, Sultan Urges Sokoto

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday, urged Sokoto State to borrow a leaf from Kebbi State in view of its unique mode of playing politics.

The Monarch was highly elated by the presence of three former governors of Kebbi State seated side-by-side with the incumbent governor for a lecture on Malam Abdullahi Fodio.

He disclosed this at the maiden edition of Malam Abdullahi Fodio Annual Public Lecture 2024 held at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi.

Sultan described the scenario as unique, distinctive and unparallel worthy of commendation, saying that all the governors put aside their political differences and come together for a common goal of promoting Abdullahi Fodio’s legacies.

“This is something that we need to borrow from Kebbi State. Today, we see all the three former governors seated together with the incumbent in a very historic event of Mallam Abdullahi Fodio Annual Public Lecture,” he said.

The Sultan described Nigeria as a one big family in view of the cordial relationship that exists between different regions of the country, observing: “The event brought together different traditional rulers from across Nigeria.”

This, according to him, signifies love, tolerance, understanding and accommodation among Nigerians regardless of culture, tribe or religion.

Speaking on leadership, Sultan Abubakar advised Nigerians to stop castigating their leaders, instead, they should pray for them and tell them the truth.

“It’s very important that we tell our leaders the truth, if they abide by it, good, if they refused, leave them to their creator.

“Leaders should bear in mind that one day, they will stand before Almighty Allah to account for their stewardship.

“In the affairs of people fear Allah (SWT), in the affairs of Almighty Allah fear no one. Leadership is all about justice, doing the right thing for the good of the people you lead,” he noted.

In his speech, the Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu appreciated Sultan for the accolades showered on the leaders, adding that he had served under all three former governors as a unionist.

The governor assured that the lecture and all other cultural festivities in the four emirates of the state would be sustained to promote unity and understanding among different emirates.

He used the occasion to officially change the name of the state university to Mallam Abdullahi Fodio.

“Today I want to announce in order to keep the name for the younger once. I want to change the name of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero to Mallam Abdullahi Fodio University, this is in respect for his efforts.

“Kebbi State Government will do the needful by following the due process to actualise this mission,” he said.

On their part, the former governors of the state, Sen. Adamu Aleiro, Alhaji Saidu Dakingari, and Sen. Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, appreciated Gov. Idris for his support to the traditional rulers.

They urged leaders at all levels to emulate the virtue and leadership style of compassion, tolerance, equity and transparency of Sheikh Abdullahi Gwandu.

Prof. Bello Bada, Prof. Ja’afar Kaura, all from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto as we all Sheikh Isah Talata-Mafara, presented papers on ,” Mallam Abdullahi Fodiyo on Good Governance; Responsibility of a Citizen to Constituted Authority and Relationship Between Teachers and Leaders among People”.

