We Need to Be Vigilant for Polio to Be Permanently Eradicated –McInally

The President of Rotary International, Gordon R McInally, yesterday asked Nigeria to be vigilant to ensure that polio does not find its way back into the country. McInally said in the not too distant future the entire world will be certified polio free. He said although about 30 years ago, about 350,000 cases of polio were globally recorded every year but in 2023, it has reduced to 12 cases.

He said Rotary International has launched another $3 million programme for safe child birth in Nigeria for the benefit of women. McInally gave the warning while speaking with journalists at the State House, Abuja, after leading other members of the global organisation to meet with President Bola Tinubu. Nigeria was declared wild-polio free in June, 2019, by the World Health Organisation (WHO) African Region.

McInally said he was at the State House to thank President Tinubu for all the support the Rotary International had received from the Nigerian government. He said: “One of the principal reasons for coming to see your President was to say thank you to him for everything that Nigeria has done in the field of polio eradication. “We’re very excited that worldwide we are about to complete the polio eradication campaign and of course, polio was certified free from Nigeria five years ago in 2019. “But we have to remain vigilant.

We cannot afford to let our guard down, we have to make sure that we continue the work to ensure that polio does not come back to places like Nigeria, to places in Africa, to places in other parts of the world as well. “So my principal reason for being here is to say thank you to him for all the support that the government has given in the campaign, but also to recognise the wonderful work that’s being done at present between Rotary International and government agencies here in Nigeria on child and maternal health, working in the field, particularly in maternal and neonatal mortality.”