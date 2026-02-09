We Need Selfless Leaders For Nigeria To Move Forward – Omotola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has said Nigeria cannot become the country of our dreams until we have leaders who are ready to make the sacrifices and changes we need to give us the country we deserve.

The 48-year-old actress made these remarks on Sunday in an interview on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds, where she argued that Nigeria’s problems are caused by leadership failure and not a lack of good people.

Omotola, whose Nollywood career has spanned over three decades, said meaningful change can only happen when leaders are prepared to place national interest above personal comfort, safety, or material gain.

READ ALSO:

She said, “Until we find leaders in Nigeria who are ready to die for this country, we haven’t started. When you see a leader who says, ‘I am ready to put my life on the line,’ that’s when real change begins.”

She, however, clarified that her remarks were not a call for violence but a demand for courage, conviction, and integrity in governance.

“I’m not talking about violence. It’s a mindset. You can’t be afraid, and you can’t be materialistic,” she added.

Rejecting the narrative that Nigerians are responsible for the country’s challenges, the actress insisted that accountability must begin from the top.

“It’s painful when people say Nigerians are the problem. We are a very blessed nation. What keeps any country in order is law and enforcement, and that responsibility starts with leadership,” she added.

Delving into the forthcoming 2027 general elections, Omotola warned against the continued use of tribal politics, describing it as dangerous and unnecessary.

“I pray that tribalism will not be on the table in the next election. It’s sad that we’re still doing this when there are bigger issues facing us,” she said.

The award-winning actress also alleged voter suppression during the last general election, claiming ethnic bias affected voting in her polling unit, noting that intimidation and suppression only worsen national divisions.

“You cannot suppress human beings. All you do is make people angry and push them towards revolt. If you convince people instead, you create room to work together,” she said.

“I went to school in the North, my husband is half Igbo, I’ve worked extensively in the East, and I’m Yoruba by birth. I love every part of Nigeria,” she said.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country. If we’re serious, we’re better than Dubai. We’re better than China,” she added.