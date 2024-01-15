We Need More Soldiers To Combat Insecurity’ – Nigerian Legion

…As Makinde Assures Oyo Residents’ Safety

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Deputy Commandant, General Julius Ogunkojo, has urged the Nigerian Army to consider the recruitment of more soldiers in order to record more success in the fight against insecurity across the country.

Speaking with journalists on Monday during the Grand Finale of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration which features the laying of wreaths, firing of 21 rounds volley in honour of the fallen heroes, and the release of ceremonial pigeons which symbolises peace at the Remembrance Arcade, Opposite Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, Ogunkojo called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, to recruit more soldiers into the Nigerian Army, adding that “The retired soldiers should always have regular meetings with the serving ones.

“I mean an interactive season. Through that, we will be able to interact. I want the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja to look into that.

“The number of personnel serving in the army is too low compared to the US or China. We need to recruit more because we need to consider our population. This process will enhance our security capacity, and not only that, government needs to boost the morale of our Army.

“We need to increase their salary and allowances for us to have a successful battle as regards this insecurity challenges we are currently facing in the country.” Ogunkojo said.

While speaking about the challenges of the Nigerian Legion in the state, Ogunkojo said, “Our challenge is based on the monthly allowances, which are so poor that they cannot match the current economic situation of nowadays.

In his address on the occasion, Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde commended the service commanders in the state for their efforts in securing the lives and property of residents of the state. “We are eternally grateful to them. And for the fallen heroes, and for the people they left behind, we will continue to give them support and make lives bearable for them.

“Well, our people have seen the hard work our service commanders, their officers and men are putting in to keep us safe. We have the assurance that Oyo State will continue to remain safe, but please, corporate with our service commanders and when you see something, say something.” Makinde said.