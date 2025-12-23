We Must Turn W’Cup Pains To Positive Energy –Lookman

Super Eagles s t r i k e r, A d e m o l a Lookman, has said the team must use the pain of Nigeria’s World Cup miss to attack the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with positive energy and hopefully win the tournament in Morocco.

Speaking with our correspondent in Fez, Morocco, the Atalanta striker says it is another opportunity for them to go all out and make Nigeria proud.

“Obviously, another competition for us to go out there and prove ourselves once again,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to have that pressure on us again. We are happy to be here.

The reality of that (missing out on the World Cup) is disappointing for the nation and us. Hopefully, we can use that pain to create something positive and turn it into something powerful to drive us.

“I don’t know the future, if the future will come. Right now, I am focused on performing and helping the team in Morocco and hopefully bringing glory back home.

“Last time, we came so close in Abidjan, but we didn’t win, so keeping that togetherness, unity that we have in the squad is an important thing for us, to keep us going. “We have to show quality in games, show togetherness in our fight, and we have that. Once that all comes together, things will be great.”