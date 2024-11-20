We Must Rebuild Our Military, Core Institutions To Combat Challenges – Adebayo

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that for effective protection of democracy in the country as well as lives and property, Nigeria needs to rebuild its military institutions.

Adebayo was speaking at a public presentation of a book entitled; ‘Nine Lives: The Bello-Fadile Memoirs,’ authored by Babatunde Bello-Fadile, a retired colonel of the Nigerian Army, held at the Shehu Yar’adua Centre, Abujaon Monday.

He said the problem of insecurity across Nigeria today can be traced to institutional deficiencies and indiscipline among those who are saddled with the responsibility of steering the wheel of the state.

