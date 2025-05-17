We Must Pay Attention To Devt Of Boy Child – FG

Share

As the world marks the 2025 International Day of the Boy Child, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has urged families to raise boys with purpose, tenderness, courage, and care.

The global theme for 2025 observance is “Building Self-esteem in Boys: Stand Up, Be Heard, Be Seen.”

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the minister emphasized the need for all institutions—families, schools, religious bodies, and policymakers—to prioritize the development of the boy child.

She noted that while commendable attention has been placed on addressing the historic marginalization of the girl-child, the unique vulnerabilities of the boy-child have often been unintentionally overlooked.

Minister Imaan described the result of this imbalance as a “silent crisis,” where many boys grow up without emotional support, proper mentorship, or protection.

She noted that boys are often seen but not heard, expected to be strong but not given the freedom to be emotionally whole.

She said the International Day of the Boy Child represents more than a symbolic date on the calendar but a meaningful call to action.

According to her, “The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, as the national mechanism for advancing women, children, families, and vulnerable groups, is committed to ensuring that no child is forgotten in our nation’s development journey.”

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the ministry is promoting the principle that inclusive development begins with families and communities.

Through its programs on family cohesion and community empowerment, the ministry is working across all 774 local government areas to support the boy-child—especially those in disadvantaged circumstances.

The minister called on boys across the country to stand tall, learn, lead, and dream, affirming that they are not invisible, disposable, or merely statistics. She said Nigeria cannot afford to lose its sons to neglect or silence.

She called for a cultural shift to end the toxic silence that teaches boys to hide their emotions or weaponize strength, urging instead the nurturing of boys who are both strong and kind, capable of embracing peace as well as power.

Minister Imaan also appealed to homes, schools, faith leaders, lawmakers, and development partners to take responsibility in shaping the future of the boy-child through positive influence, protection, education, character-building, and investment. She emphasized that the boy-child deserves more than rhetoric—he deserves real opportunities, policies, and mentorship.

According to her, this is a defining moment under the Renewed Hope Agenda to raise boys not to dominate, but to transform their families, communities, and the nation.

“Happy International Day of the Boy Child, Nigeria. May every boy be seen. May every voice be heard. And may we never again build a nation that leaves its sons behind,” she concluded.

