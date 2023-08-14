We Must Not Fail To Deliver On Expectations Of Plateau People, Mutfwang Tells Appointees

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang has charged political appointees to aggregate their collective thoughts and work as a team for effective service delivery to the Plateau people.

This was as he said his administration is determined to inspire and make Plateau people proud of their heritage, saying there would be no room for failure.

Governor Mutfwang stated this on Monday while declaring open a retreat and onboarding of New Executive Council Members, political Appointees, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executives of Parastatals, and the Governor’s Direct Reporting Unit Staff, held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

He explained that Plateau State has been in distress and the time to rise and rebuild the state for the prosperity of the people is now.

Governor Mutfwang described the retreat as the first in the series of workshops that would be conducted for top government functionaries in the state and urged participants to key into the vision of the “Time Is Now” to build a united and prosperous Plateau.

He congratulated the political appointees and urged them to see their appointments as service to God and humanity and not as an opportunity for frivolities or enrichment.

“I need not remind you that we are coming at a critical time in the history of Plateau State when the expectations of the people on government are very high.

“Nothing justifies this matter than the spontaneous outbreak of joy that greeted our emergence after the elections were announced, followed by the inauguration held on May 29 which was unprecedented in the history of Plateau state.”

Governor Mutfwang appreciated Plateau people for the show of love and the great confidence reposed in the administration and urged the appointees to put on their thinking caps to meet the expectations of the people.

“I am praying and hoping that the confidence of the people of Plateau State that has been reposed on us will not be in vain. For us not to disappoint the people of Plateau State, we need to come together and understand ourselves and work as one unit.

“We therefore must come together, work together, plan together and execute the programs and policies of government together.

“We have not been called to a competition, we have been called to a collaboration and if this collaboration would be a reality, we must bond together, we must marry our hearts together, we must pursue the same objective.”

He charged them to put in their best and make the appointment a stepping stone into their political career to the glory of God and service to humanity.