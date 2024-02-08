Insecurity: We Must Not Cease In Praying For Nigeria – Kunle Destiny

The Shepherd of Celestial Church of Christ, Destiny Cathedral Parish, Prophet Olakunle Busari popularly known as Kunle Destiny, has said there was a need for the people to intensify their prayers for the country and family, especially during the coming Lenten season.

The cleric stated this in a press statement on the forthcoming Annual Open-Air Crusade of the church, with the theme: “God Of My Help” made available to journalists.

Prophet Kunle Destiny said the church decided to come up with the theme of the programme because it has become obvious that it is only through God’s help that we can get out of the dark woods.

Explaining the choice of the theme for the programme, “Nigerians are going through a tough time now and it is only the help from above that can help us to scale through. It is through God’s help that we can experience a great turnaround. At a time like this, Nigeria needs divine intervention”.

Speaking further on the 5 Days revival and 1 Powerful Night, he said, “It is starting from Sunday, February 18 to Thursday, February 22, in the year of our Lord 2024 at the Celestial Church of Christ, Destiny Cathedral Parish, Oju-Ore Coca-Cola Road, Alasia, Otta, Ogun State.

The Powerful Night will be on Friday 23rd while there will also be a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday 25th at the Church Auditorium.”

“No nation can overcome predicaments folding their arms. And that is why all those who seek the good of Nigeria and love her people must rise to seek the face of God for the country,” the cleric said.